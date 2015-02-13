Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 6647983
The illustration representing various geometrical translucent figures of white, blue and lilac color on a lilac background
Illustration Formats
4299 × 5000 pixels • 14.3 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
860 × 1000 pixels • 2.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
430 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.