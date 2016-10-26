Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Illustration with red balls with patterns on a white background with snowflakes. Christmas decor and flickering sparkles on blue. Christmas card for greetings, invitations, decor, design.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

60231673

Stock Illustration ID: 60231673

Illustration with red balls with patterns on a white background with snowflakes. Christmas decor and flickering sparkles on blue. Christmas card for greetings, invitations, decor, design.

Illustration Formats

  • 2480 × 3508 pixels • 8.3 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 707 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 354 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

dore art

dore art