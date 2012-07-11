Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Illustration, point of view of person getting out of a limousine with chauffer and doormen beckoning him or her into a venue like a vip or celebrity

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

9772366

Stock Illustration ID: 9772366

Illustration, point of view of person getting out of a limousine with chauffer and doormen beckoning him or her into a venue like a vip or celebrity

Illustration Formats

  • 3144 × 2362 pixels • 10.5 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 751 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 376 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

Christos Georghiou

Christos Georghiou