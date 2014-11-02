Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
illustration of an Ottoman lattice mesh ornament of Muslim origin. The traditional pattern of the Ramadan Karim mosque with a mesh mosaic. Islamic fabric mesh design of tiles in the shape of a lantern
Formats
6250 × 8308 pixels • 20.8 × 27.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
752 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
376 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG