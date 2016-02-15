Images

Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.
Luxury pink Natural Pattern. Unique painting. Ornament. Marble texture. Trendy art with golden powder. Style incorporates the swirls of marble or the ripples of agate for a luxe effect. Art and Gold.
Futuristic colored metallic background
Melting colorful pattern for textile, ceramic tiles and design
Seamless South African Rug. Mayan Pattern. Latin ethnic tile Emerald Tie Dye Batik. Geometric Splashed Baner. Luxure Dirty Ethnic Canva tile. Crumbled texture.
Arab Pattern. Black and Pink Snake Seamless Texture. Repeat Tie Dye Ornament. Ikat Asian Design. Abstract Ikat Print. Ethnic Arab Geometric Pattern.
Melting colorful symmetrical pattern for textile, ceramic tiles and design

2125129940

Item ID: 2125129940

Formats

  • 8000 × 4500 pixels • 26.7 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ruthe Sara

ruthe Sara