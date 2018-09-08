Images

Image
Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.
Green, light green, psychedelic, abstract pattern on dark background.
art vintage damask seamless pattern background
A hand drawing pattern made of copper tones with green and black.
paint background

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125116833

Item ID: 2125116833

Formats

  • 4000 × 3000 pixels • 13.3 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ruthe Sara

ruthe Sara