Image
Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.
Modern abstract pattern design for the background. 3d illustration art for website, user interface theme, cover photo, interior floor decoration idea, embroidery and batik concept, texture for carpet
a closeup of an adenium plant with pink and white flowers 9736
Abstract decorative flower background. Seamless colorful pattern.Ornamental pattern.
Abstract Paint Brush Ink Explode Spread Smooth Concept Symmetric Pattern Ornamental Decorative Kaleidoscope Movement Geometric Circle and Star Shapes
Abstract colorful seamless pattern with a detailed twisted star-like stormy ornaments,ideal for any kind of fabric,print or any other creative use,in high resolution and bright colors
Item ID: 2125116806

Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.

Formats

  • 8000 × 4500 pixels • 26.7 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ruthe Sara

ruthe Sara