Image
Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.
Background pattern from the surrounding
Blue Arabesque Endless Floor. Tribal Geometric Flower Tile. White Floral Pattern Boho. Blue Arabic Mosaic Flower. Indian Ornament Design. Watercolor Geometric Batik Floor. Blue Ethnic Print
Hand painted raster mandala, colored on colorfil background, indian peacock, indian pattern, colored mandala, mandala peacock.
Bohemian Print. Boho Seamless Pattern. Prussian Blue Ornate Endless Background. Milky Folk Drawing. Decorative Tribal Ornament. Blue Bohemian Print.
Abstract geometric background texture, geometric shape pattern
Shibori seamless pattern. Modern print for fabric. Delicate ornament for wallpapers, covers, greeting cards.
Light BLUE vector background with abstract shapes. Decorative design in abstract style with random forms. Best smart design for your business.

1530067751

1530067751

2125116788

Item ID: 2125116788

Formats

  • 8000 × 4500 pixels • 26.7 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ruthe Sara

ruthe Sara