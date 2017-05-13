Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.
Abstract Paint Brush Ink Explode Spread Smooth Concept Symmetric Pattern Ornamental Decorative Kaleidoscope Movement Geometric Circle and Star Shapes
Symmetrical melting colorful kaleidoscopic pattern for design and background
Abstract Colorful Symmetric Pattern Ornamental Decorative Kaleidoscope Movement Geometric Circle and Star Shapes
Mosaic seamless colorful pattern for wallpapers, ceramic tiles, design and backgrounds
abstract geometric background texture, geometric shape pattern, kaleidoscopic
Graphic background design
Creative decorative background. The floral ornament .Raster illustration. For fabric, print, Wallpaper. carpet ornaments .The art graphics .modern floral pattern. decorative stained glass

See more

765974398

See more

765974398

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125116782

Item ID: 2125116782

Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.

Formats

  • 8000 × 4500 pixels • 26.7 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ruthe Sara

ruthe Sara