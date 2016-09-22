Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.
A kaleidoscope pattern formed by lines and spots of natural stone texture. Amazing natural patterns and textures of slice of brown and white minerals. The image with the mirror effect.
Background pattern texture, Abstract kaleidoscope design
Seamless moroccan arabic mosaic pattern background
Abstract Colorful Kaleidoscope Background Photo
Colorful kaleidoscopic pattern for textile, ceramic tiles, wallpapers and design
abstract geometric background texture, geometric shape pattern, kaleidoscopic

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125116770

Item ID: 2125116770

Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.

Formats

  • 8000 × 4500 pixels • 26.7 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ruthe Sara

ruthe Sara