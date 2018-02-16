Images

Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.
Picture with black and white elements.
Endless black and white engraving pattern. Texture for certificate or diploma, currency and money design. Single-leaf woodcut, xylography, printmaking. Vector Illustration
Engraving endless abstract monochrome pattern. Texture for certificate or diploma, currency and money design. Single-leaf woodcut, xylography, printmaking. Vector Illustration
325987820

325987820

Item ID: 2125116767

  • 8000 × 4500 pixels • 26.7 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

ruthe Sara

ruthe Sara