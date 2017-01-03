Images

Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.
Abstract art classic luxury and elegant style pattern background in popular modern design trend 2016 for print on card paper fabric poster carpet and book cover, Raster type in colorful tone
Beautiful pattern with abstract flowers. Spotted background. Background.
Seamless floral mandala pattern in pink, green and white on floral orange background.
Abstract pattern.
Oriental vector classic and white pattern. Seamless abstract background. Vector illustration.
Raster watercolour floral pattern, delicate flowers, green, neutral and violet flowers, greeting card template. Beautiful fabric pattern.
2125116764

Item ID: 2125116764

Formats

  • 8000 × 4500 pixels • 26.7 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ruthe Sara

ruthe Sara