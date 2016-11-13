Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.
Black and white seamless pattern for textile, backgrounds, tiles and designs
Ornament with elements of black and white colors.
Black and white seamless pattern for textile, backgrounds, tiles and designs
Ornament with elements of black and white colors.
Ornament with elements of black and white colors.
Vector snake skin pattern, hand drawn with short brush strokes. Texture for web, print, wallpaper, modern spring summer fashion, home decor, card or website background, textile design,
Technologic fabric tile card cover print badge. Raster seamless pattern. Background, texture with pop art effect. Geometric design template with black, white and gray elements.

See more

787332808

See more

787332808

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125116761

Item ID: 2125116761

Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.

Formats

  • 8000 × 4500 pixels • 26.7 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ruthe Sara

ruthe Sara