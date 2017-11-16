Images

Image
Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.
Colorful digital graphic kaleidoscope symmetry mandala style in laser light trial pattern, Tie Dye , spiderweb art abstract background for art projects, banner, business, card, 3D, template
many beautiful blue flowers together in a park in holland
Art abstract design. Vivid, color, mirror pattern.
Modern floral ornament. Creative mandala. Color Raster illustration. For Wallpaper, print, fashion. Carpet designs patterns Persian relief Decoration of art glass in an Oriental style
Abstract Colorful Kaleidoscope Background Photo
Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125116737

Item ID: 2125116737

Formats

  • 8000 × 4500 pixels • 26.7 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ruthe Sara

ruthe Sara