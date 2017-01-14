Images

Image
Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.
Geometric color watercolor pattern. Abstract kaleidoscope aquarelle background for surface and textile design. Repeat urban texture with watercolour elements. Modern wallpaper tile.
Abstract digital fractal pattern. Horizontal orientation pattern in african ethnic style. Tribal ornament.
Kaleidoscopic wallpaper tiles. Background or texture
Abstract multicolored pattern. Illustration technology.
Gray Tie Dye Banner. Navy Traditional Dyed. Dark Brushed Paper. Grey Brushed Silk. Black Kaleidoscope Tile. Denim Repeating Stripes. White Dirty Background. Black Aquarelle Paint

2125116734

Item ID: 2125116734

Formats

  • 8000 × 4500 pixels • 26.7 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ruthe Sara

ruthe Sara