Image
Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.
Sketching Motifs. Contrast Dark Minimal Flyer Design. Wax Crayons Painting. Defocused Grungy Image. Simple Strokes Background. Psychedelic Colors Grunge Stylish Texture.
Seamless background with a knitted texture, imitation of wool. A variety of different patterns.
Seamless monochrome vintage floral watercolor background with subtitles leaves. Autumn nature pattern. Hand painted.
Mosaic seamless colorful pattern for wallpapers, ceramic tiles, design and backgrounds
Seamless background pattern. Crackled grunge vintage surface. Vector image.
Colorful glass pattern for textile and design
Ethnic pattern. Abstract kaleidoscope fabric design texture

248325616

2125116710

Item ID: 2125116710

Formats

  • 8000 × 4500 pixels • 26.7 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ruthe Sara

ruthe Sara