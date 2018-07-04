Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.
abstract wallpaper, full of colors, weird ornaments and shapes, background with nice geometric patterns
Vintage seamless pattern on a black background with golden elements. Vector illustration.
golden baroque ornament for design
Traditional classic golden pattern. Oriental ornament. Seamless oriental ornament in the style of baroque. Golden pattern on black background with golden elements.
Elegant floral damask vector seamless pattern background with 3d decorative vintage baroque flowers, leaves and ornaments
Golden pattern with white doodles on black colors with golden elements. Seamless golden pattern. Raster oriental ornament.
Digital collage technique modern baroque ornate seamless pattern design in brown colors

See more

591438230

See more

591438230

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125116689

Item ID: 2125116689

Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.

Formats

  • 8000 × 4500 pixels • 26.7 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ruthe Sara

ruthe Sara