Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.
Abstract Seamless Pattern, Black Contours Isolated on White Background.
Abstract Seamless Pattern, Black Contours Isolated on White Background. Vector
Seamless abstract monochrome engraving pattern. Texture for certificate or diploma, currency and money design. Single-leaf woodcut, xylography, printmaking. Vector Illustration
Seamless vector pattern. Detailed monograms. Black and white elements.
Ornament with elements of black and white colors.
Ornament with black and white patterns. E
Ornament with elements of black and white colors. I

See more

643380859

See more

643380859

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125116674

Item ID: 2125116674

Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.

Formats

  • 8000 × 4500 pixels • 26.7 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ruthe Sara

ruthe Sara