Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.
Abstract colorful seamless pattern with a detailed twisted star-like stormy ornaments,ideal for any kind of fabric,print or any other creative use,in high resolution and glowing colors
Textile Fabric Print Pattern, Cushion Designs, Dress Pattern Design, Leopard, Camouflage, Zebra, Baroque and Combination Patterns.
Watercolour Spot. Smudge Pattern. Tie Dye Design. Black,Yellow,White Infinite Hippie Canvas. Modern Colorful Vogue Template. Hand Drawn Abstract Ornament. Wet Watercolour Spot.
Colored Aquarell. Gala Gold, Yellow On Black. Handkerchief Background. Artistic Design. Abstract Chinese Ethnic Element. Watercolor Pattern On Paper Texture.
Abstract seamless background with twisted organic looking flowers and stars in a grid connected by leaves, ideal for any kind of fabric,print or any other creative use, in glowing sepia tinted colors
Intricate abstract background with flower like interconnected stars in a grid, seamless pattern ideal for any kind of fabric,print or any other creative use, in glowing colors
Floral seamless background. Seamless fractal golden-chocolate color. Repeating pattern, like flowers, ribbons, illuminations.

See more

347921813

See more

347921813

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125116671

Item ID: 2125116671

Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.

Formats

  • 8000 × 4500 pixels • 26.7 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ruthe Sara

ruthe Sara