Image
Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.
Abstract background for design
Seamless geometric pattern with colorful elements, vector abstract background.
Abstract kaleidoscope background. Beautiful kaleidoscope, seamless patterns, Colorful mosaic texture. Seamless texture kaleidoscope. The unique design of the kaleidoscope. Background mosaic
Mosaic seamless colorful pattern for wallpapers, design and backgrounds
Ethnic colorful modern abstract hand drawn oil painting on paper in smear technique. Textile seamless pattern facture, texture, background
Illustration with symmetrical design. Kaleidoscope backdrop. Seamless pattern with different geometrical shapes in white, black and green colors.
Science and technology design book layout. Modern raster template for brochure leaflet flyer cover catalog magazine or annual report. Colored layout on a blue background. Presentation with mandala.

655507534

2125116668

Item ID: 2125116668

Formats

  • 8000 × 4500 pixels • 26.7 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ruthe Sara

ruthe Sara