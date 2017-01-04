Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.
Abstract decorative multicolor texture - kaleidoscopic pattern
Seamless bilateral pattern marble purple abstract background It can use for fabric, paper and other printing and web projects.
Watercolor kaleidoscopic pattern.. Shibori print. Batik tie-dye. Abstract decorative motif. Seamless tile pattern for fashionable fabric, furniture, cloth print, interior decoration
animal print embroidery design
Colorful kaleidoscopic pattern for textile, ceramic tiles, wallpapers and design
Creative abstract background. Raster illustration. For the textile, carpet ornaments patterns Persian relief. Finish art glass in an Oriental style. Engraving pattern. Abstract mandala pattern.
Beautiful Background Pattern of Pink White Orchid Flowers

See more

1925310701

See more

1925310701

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125116662

Item ID: 2125116662

Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.

Formats

  • 8000 × 4500 pixels • 26.7 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ruthe Sara

ruthe Sara