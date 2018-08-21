Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.
Golden Boho Grunge Geo Watercolour. Gray Geometric Zig Zag. Gray Bohemian Spray. Yellow Texture Batik. White Hand Texture. Gold Ikat. Orange Dyed Brush. Yellow Ethnic Print. Gray Boho Textile.
Gold Boho ZigZag Orange Batik. Golden Dyed Texture. Gray Seamless Brush. White Geo Batik. Gray Geometric Textile. Yellow Boho Stripe. Dyed Abstract. Yellow Geometric Spray. Gray Tribal Print.
Block floor texture pattern background
Watercolor tile. Seamless pattern. Mosaic background. Geometric print. Ethnic design. Geometric seamless pattern. Mosaic print.
Abstract background multicolored kaleidoscopic illustration,Mandala Seamless Pattern. Arabic, and ottoman culture decoration style. Ethnic ornamental background.
Ethnic colorful modern abstract hand drawn oil painting on paper in smear technique. Textile seamless pattern facture, texture, background

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125116641

Item ID: 2125116641

Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.

Formats

  • 8000 × 4500 pixels • 26.7 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ruthe Sara

ruthe Sara