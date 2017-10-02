Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.
A hand drawing pattern made of blue purple green and pink with glitter
Christmas raster pattern with holidays decorations. Raster christmas abstract colorful background with falling snowflake.
Flower Mandala seamless pattern. Raster Ethnic Oriental Circle Ornament. Islam, Arabic, Indian, ottoman motifs on a neutral, black and white colors.
Oriental mandala motif round lase pattern on the black background, like snowflake or mehndi paint of deep red color
Retro pattern antique style acanthus. Decorative design element filigree calligraphy. Vintage baroque mandala ornament on neutral, black and gray colors.
Abstract background with red stars, droplets and sequins, macro bokeh paper
abstract pattern kaleidoscope, patterns for fabric printing, decorative tiles, colored mosaic texture, creative, decorative background, raster illustration, geometric pattern.

See more

591370229

See more

591370229

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125116635

Item ID: 2125116635

Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.

Formats

  • 8000 × 4500 pixels • 26.7 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ruthe Sara

ruthe Sara