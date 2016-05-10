Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.
Abstract seamless background with twisted large exotic looking flowers and stars interconnected by petals and leaves, ideal for any kind of fabric,print or any other creative use, in dark sepia colors
Abstract background Laser light multicolored for design , The pattern on the wall
Swimwear Fabric Design. Colorful Natural Ethnic Illustration. Tribal Backdrop. Neon Textile Print. Navy Swimwear Fabric Ornament.
Colorful watercolor square pattern. Oriental vintage round carpet. Hand drawn floral abstract persian background. Textile ottoman motif. Tribal flores backdrop rug. For cushion cover batik pillowcase
Abstract seamless background with space stars and flowers connected in a grid by various crystal arches, ideal for any kind of fabric,print or any other creative use, in bright vivid colors
Aztec Lace Pattern. Dark Neon Seamless Texture. Abstract Batik Design. Seamless Tie Dye Ornament. Ikat Persian Print. Hand Drawn Aztec Lace Pattern.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125116632

Item ID: 2125116632

Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.

Formats

  • 8000 × 4500 pixels • 26.7 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ruthe Sara

ruthe Sara