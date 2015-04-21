Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.
Symbol of winter. Isolated watercolor snowflakes on background. Raster illustration with isolated snowflakes. Beautiful decoration.
Snowflakes background. Snowflakes pattern. Snowflake ornamental pattern. Raster illustration. Flat design with abstract snowflakes isolated on background.
Snowflakes background. Snowflakes pattern. Snowflake ornamental pattern. Raster illustration. Flat design with abstract snowflakes isolated on background.
Snowflake doodles. Winter, New Year, Christmas simple design on a background. Raster ornamental pattern with stylized snowflakes. Snow crystal regular texture.
Can be used for cards, invitations, save the date cards and many more. Raster illustration. Seamless decorative background. Doodles. On gray, purple and white colors.
Leaf natural pattern in beige, blue and pink colors. Summer design. Seamless floral pattern can be used for wallpaper, website background, wrapping paper. Raster flower concept.
Raster illustration. Cute Pattern. Christmas Snowflakes Background. Raster christmas abstract colorful background with cute snowflake. Pattern of snowflakes.

See more

688635451

See more

688635451

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125116614

Item ID: 2125116614

Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.

Formats

  • 8000 × 4500 pixels • 26.7 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ruthe Sara

ruthe Sara