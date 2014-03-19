Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.
Cement pattern carved close
Green Ethnic pattern. Abstract kaleidoscope fabric design.
Abstract Colorful Kaleidoscope Background Photo
Floral hand drawn seamless pattern. Modern flourish blue, neutral and green vector background wallpaper illustration with vintage line art tracery paisley flowers, flowery ornaments.
Colorful kaleidoscopic pattern for textile, ceramic tiles, wallpapers and design
Square seamless background with abstract stained glass window. Ornament with brown, turquoise, green and yellow colors. Pattern for phone case, fabric, cushion, tile, gift and wrapping paper.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125116608

Item ID: 2125116608

Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.

Formats

  • 8000 × 4500 pixels • 26.7 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ruthe Sara

ruthe Sara