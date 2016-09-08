Images

Illustration made through digital manipulation of photos that were transformed into abstract drawings with concentric geometric shapes and different colors, the tool used was the kaleidoscope.
Black and white pattern for textile, ceramic tiles and designs
Black and white pattern for textile, ceramic tiles and designs
Black and white square pattern for ceramic tiles, backgrounds and design
Abstract artistic melting black and white pattern for design, textile and backgrounds
Black and white pattern for textile, ceramic tiles and designs
Black and white pattern for textile, ceramic tiles and designs

2125116587

Item ID: 2125116587

Formats

  • 8000 × 4500 pixels • 26.7 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ruthe Sara

ruthe Sara