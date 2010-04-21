Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 3595756
Illustration in the form of an angular pattern located on a white background. It can be used as a background or a part of a composition
Illustration Formats
4000 × 2626 pixels • 13.3 × 8.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 657 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 329 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.