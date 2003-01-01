Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Illustration ethnic tribal geometric floral shape blue color seamless pattern background. Use for fabric, textile, interior decoration elements, wrapping.
Formats
10000 × 10000 pixels • 33.3 × 33.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG