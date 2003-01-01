Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Illustration ethnic tribal geometric floral shape blue color seamless pattern background. Use for fabric, textile, interior decoration elements, wrapping.
Edit
Illustration ethnic tribal rhombus zig zag line grid shapes black and white color seamless pattern background. Use for fabric, interior decoration elements, wrapping.
Illustration scribble line ethnic tribal square grid shape seamless pattern background. Use for fabric, textile, interior decoration elements.upholstery, wrapping.
Illustration abstract ethnic tribal shape on modern checkered red-black color seamless pattern background. Minimal design. Use for fabric, textile, interior decoration elements, upholstery, wrapping.
Illustration ethnic tribal shape blue color. Batik, ikat, shibori tie dye style seamless pattern background. Use for fabric, textile, interior decoration elements, upholstery, wrapping.
Vector abstract African colorful ethnic half circle shape seamless pattern background. Use for fabric, textile, interior decoration elements, wrapping.
Vector ethnic white-cream and blue color checkered Scandinavian floral shape seamless pattern background. Use for fabric, textile, interior decoration elements, upholstery, wrapping.
Vector blue-white color small ethnic rhombus triangle geometric shape seamless pattern background. Use for fabric, textile, interior decoration elements, upholstery, wrapping.

See more

2142976849

See more

2142976849

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133219279

Item ID: 2133219279

Illustration ethnic tribal geometric floral shape blue color seamless pattern background. Use for fabric, textile, interior decoration elements, wrapping.

Formats

  • 10000 × 10000 pixels • 33.3 × 33.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Parinya Maneenate

Parinya Maneenate