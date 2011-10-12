Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Stock Illustration ID: 7648708
An illustration of a christmas tree formed by white symbols made out of real snowflakes,On green gradient background, plenty of copy space and blank areas to put designs or text into.
Illustration Formats
5000 × 3571 pixels • 16.7 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 714 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 357 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.