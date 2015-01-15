Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Illustration of a cheering crowd watching a penalty kick in a soccer match
Edit in Create

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

50598772

Stock Illustration ID: 50598772

Illustration of a cheering crowd watching a penalty kick in a soccer match

Illustration Formats

  • 5400 × 3300 pixels • 18 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 611 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 306 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

Robert Adrian Hillman

Robert Adrian Hillman

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.