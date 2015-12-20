Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
An illustration of a car with footprints made up of blue sky with white clouds to represent environmental issues or carbon footprint.
Formats
3134 × 2308 pixels • 10.4 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 736 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 368 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG