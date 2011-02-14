Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 16740883
Illustration of button flags of the 27 members of the European Union as of 2008 plus NATO and the EU. With slick icon borders.
Illustration Formats
5300 × 4468 pixels • 17.7 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 843 pixels • 3.3 × 2.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 422 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.