Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2100485644
Illustration of a businessman who holds a meeting at an office desk and proposes ideas for innovating (blue)
a
By arucom
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
brainstormbrainstormingbusinessbusinessmanbusinesspeoplebusinesswomancareercommunicatecommunicationcompanyconceptconferenceconversationcorporatecoworkercreativedesigndeskdiscussdiscussionflatgroupideaillustrationjobmanmanagementmanagermarketingmeetingofficepartnershippeoplepersonplanningpresentationprofessionalprojectstrategysuccesstabletalkteamteamworkwomanworkworkerworkplaceworkspace
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist