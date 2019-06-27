Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
illustration of blackberries on a white background. Blackberries for labels, logo, menus and website, advertising, icons for printing on fabric. Healthy vegan food concept
Formats
6251 × 6251 pixels • 20.8 × 20.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG