Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
An illustration of abstract green christmas trees, set on a matching background set in a drift of snow. Room for copy or message below.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

42002653

Stock Illustration ID: 42002653

An illustration of abstract green christmas trees, set on a matching background set in a drift of snow. Room for copy or message below.

Illustration Formats

  • 3886 × 2835 pixels • 13 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 730 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 365 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

N

Naffarts

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.