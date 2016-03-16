Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Ikat geometric folklore ornament. Ethnic pattern. Seamless striped pattern design for wallpaper, background, cloth, curtain, rug, pillow, accessories. Indian, Scandinavian, Gypsy, Mexican style.
Multicolored diamonds on a white background
Seamless abstract pattern. Geometric print composed of triangles and polygons. Background
Abstract background multicolor geometric pattern seamless triangle.
Abstract background - new trend colorful pattern.
Seamless abstract pattern. Geometric print composed of triangles and polygons. Background
Abstract cute colorful geometric triangle design on white background pattern seamless backdrop wallpaper. Vector image
Abstract handmade seamless pattern background. Childish handcrafted wallpaper for design card, baby nappy, diaper, scrapbook, holiday wrapping paper, textile, bag print, t shirt etc.

See more

1012316803

See more

1012316803

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137586575

Item ID: 2137586575

Ikat geometric folklore ornament. Ethnic pattern. Seamless striped pattern design for wallpaper, background, cloth, curtain, rug, pillow, accessories. Indian, Scandinavian, Gypsy, Mexican style.

Formats

  • 5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ryoma26

Ryoma26