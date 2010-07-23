Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Human paper cut figures in a line - abstract teamwork concept graphic - men and women colored white with shadow on white background - 3D-Illustration
Formats
8500 × 2000 pixels • 28.3 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 235 pixels • 3.3 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 118 pixels • 1.7 × 0.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG