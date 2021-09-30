Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2081268316
Horizontal pages accordion or zigzag fold brochure mock up on black background. Five panels, ten pages leaflet. 3d illustration.
D
By Dima Moroz
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3d illustrationaccordionaccordion brochureadvertiseadvertisingbackgroundblackblack backgroundblankbookletbrochurebrochure mock upbusinesscopy spacecoverdesignemptyfivefive foldfive panelsflyerfoldfolded brochurefolded leaflethorizontalidentitylayoutleafletleaflet mock upmarketingmock upmockuppagepanelpaperpresentationpromotionpublicationsheetside viewtemplatetenten pagesunfoldviewwhitez-foldzigzag
Categories: Objects
Similar images
More from this artist