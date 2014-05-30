Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Horizontal botanical illustration. Pattern for the cover, for printing. Interior design in a minimalist style. Beige and brown color . Roses
Drawing beautiful rose bouquet flower, decorative series with pen line, shading and painting with hand, used for pattern of fabric, paper, wallpaper, background, frame, etc. Valentine concept.
Beautiful bouquet of red roses isolated on white.
Roses icon vector illustration.
Red rose flower hand drawn isolated by watercolors on light textured paper
Simple floral continous line art. Minimalist botanical vector illustration. Great for invitation, greeting card, packages, wrapping, premade logo, business card, stationery, etc.
simple and elegant rose illustration
Beautiful rose bouquet with line drawing, valentine concept.

See more

757249261

See more

757249261

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136942853

Item ID: 2136942853

Horizontal botanical illustration. Pattern for the cover, for printing. Interior design in a minimalist style. Beige and brown color . Roses

Formats

  • 10000 × 6666 pixels • 33.3 × 22.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PhotoWiolaGrafika

PhotoWiolaGrafika