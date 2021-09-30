Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2080894876
Holiday seamless pattern. BlueChristmas background with gift boxes and bows watercolour. Hand drawn style watercolour. Cute illustration for paper, textile, fabric and wrapping decoration.
C
By Calesh
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anniversaryartbackgroundbirthdaybowboxcardcelebrationchristmasdecorationdecorativedesigneventfestivegiftgiftboxgraphicgreenhand-drawnhappyhappy birthdayholidayillustrationisolatedjoymerryornamentalpackagepaperpartypatternpresentprintribbonsaleseamlessseamless patternshoppingsurprisetexturevalentinewallpaperwatercolorwatercolourweddingwhitewhite backgroundwrappingwrapping paperxmas
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist