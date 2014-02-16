Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 19799350
Highly detailed textured antique paper , great grunge background for your projects with space for your text or image. More images like this in my portfolio
Illustration Formats
4090 × 5622 pixels • 13.6 × 18.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
727 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
364 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG