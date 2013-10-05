Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 12988849
Highly detailed ink splats, blots. Can also be used as dirt, sand, bread crumbs. Vector version of this image ("*.eps") also available in my portfolio.
Illustration Formats
5400 × 4474 pixels • 18 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 829 pixels • 3.3 × 2.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 415 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.