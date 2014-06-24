Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
High resolution and highly detailed 3D rendering of a south korean soccerball. With clipping path removes the soft shadow. This country qualified for the 2010 soccer world cup in South Africa.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

39932833

Stock Illustration ID: 39932833

High resolution and highly detailed 3D rendering of a south korean soccerball. With clipping path removes the soft shadow. This country qualified for the 2010 soccer world cup in South Africa.

Illustration Formats

  • 4000 × 3000 pixels • 13.3 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

B

billyhoiler