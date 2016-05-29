Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 36363940
high resolution 3d green grass over a grey sky with white clouds as background and a nice pink gerbera flower at horizon. Ideal for nature,green or sport designs.
Illustration Formats
5700 × 4275 pixels • 19 × 14.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG