Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 32515162
high resolution 3d green grass over a clear blue sky as background and a clear horizon. Ideal for nature,green or sport designs.
Illustration Formats
4275 × 5700 pixels • 14.3 × 19 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.