Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Hibiscus flowers, pink, beige, purple, white gypsophila. Floral background, tropical seamless pattern, luxury wallpaper. Watercolor 3d illustration, texture. For hd posters, tapestry, fabric printing
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
10000 × 5000 pixels • 33.3 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG