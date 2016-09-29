Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 12074446
A heart swirls abstract background. Two vines, one brown one white, with heart shaped leaves becoming intertwined symbolising two people in love coming together.
Illustration Formats
2008 × 3693 pixels • 6.7 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
544 × 1000 pixels • 1.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
272 × 500 pixels • 0.9 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.