Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Happy New Year 2023 text design. Business diary cover for 2023 with wishes. Design template for brochure, card, poster. Illustration. Isolated on white background.
Edit
2020 Happy new year creative design background template for greeting card. 2020 new year numbers isolated on transparent background.
Wooden blocks with the numbers 2022 on a white surface in the open air. Happy New year. Copy space.
Number
2020 number icon. Happy New Year. Paper style with shadow on gray background
2021 on the background . Vector EPS-10
New year 2020 in golden numbers on white background
Vector 2022 calendar page illustration. An isolated illustration on a white background.

See more

1882049452

See more

1882049452

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141673279

Item ID: 2141673279

Happy New Year 2023 text design. Business diary cover for 2023 with wishes. Design template for brochure, card, poster. Illustration. Isolated on white background.

Formats

  • 5001 × 3401 pixels • 16.7 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 680 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 340 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Fernando Astasio Avila

Fernando Astasio Avila