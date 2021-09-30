Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2094574612
Happy New 2022 Year poster with lettering composition. Seasonal flyers and greetings cards for Christmas holidays. Date lined with sparkling golden sequins. illustration.
S
By Sk Elena
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022artbackgroundballoonbannerblackbrochurecalligraphiccardcelebratecelebrationchinesechristmasconceptcoverculturedecorationdesigneventfestivefontgiftglittergoldgoldengraphicgreetinghanddrawnhappyhappy new yearholidayillustrationinvitationmodernnewnew yearpartyposterprosperityrealisticsignsnowsparklesymboltemplatetraditionaltypographywinteryear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist